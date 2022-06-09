IND vs SA: 'Disappointed' Kuldeep Yadav Vows to Comeback Stronger

KL Rahul was not the only one ‘gutted’ to miss out on South Africa series. There was a gentleman who was looking forward to a great comeback, especially after his superb run in the IPL 2022 where he pushed purple cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal really close. Although his ‘elder brother’ ultimately prevailed, Kuldeep really made a mark. Fans were really looking forward to see him in the blue colors. Nonetheless, it didn’t come to fruition with the wrist-spinner now out of the five match series.

‘We Got Kuldeep Yadav Back Into The Mix Because we See The Quality’

Advertisement

“Disappointed to miss out on the SA series due to an injury, but I am sure the boys will give their best on the pitch, and I am backing them all the way. Looking forward to coming back stronger," Kuldeep Yadav wrote on KOO app.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as skipper and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa.

KL Rahul was “gutted" to miss the series and said it was hard for him to accept. He also said that he was looking forward to guiding India for the first time at home.

As per a statement from BCCI, Rahul will miss out due to a right groin injury while Yadav will miss out on the series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.

India is set to take on South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match home series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Advertisement

India head coach Rahul Dravid hailed the return and re-emergence of Kuldeep Yadav into the national side, saying the left-arm spinner can change the scenario of the game in middle overs.

Kuldeep picked up 21 wickets for his new franchise Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 after Kolkata Knight Riders released him ahead of mega auction and was adjudged Player of the Match four times.

Also Read: ‘I Still Get Nervous And go Through Negative Thoughts’

Advertisement

“It’s nice to have Kuldeep back in the mix. He had that (knee) injury unfortunately in the last IPL (which needed surgery), and in fact even without playing any first-class cricket, we got him back into the mix because we see the quality.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here