IND vs SA: 'Discipline Has Been The Biggest Contributor For me in Performing Away From Home' - KL Rahul

Flamboyant India batter KL Rahul believes that it’s the discipline that has been the biggest contributor for him in performing away from home. With a Boxing Day century in Centurion, Rahul has now smashed 6 out of 7 Test centuries away from India. The talented opener scored 123 runs in the first innings to set up the foundation of a big win. India became the only Asian team to beat South Africa in Centurion with a 113-run win on Thursday.

Rahul said it was all about grit and determination as he wanted to get India off to a good start on day 1 of the Centurion Test.

“The grit and determination - really wanted to get my team off to a good start. On a challenging pitch the opening partnership is crucial. Really happy with my performance," Rahul said in the post-match presentation after winning Man of the Match award for his sublime century.

The 29-year-old batted with a lot of determination on Day 1 in difficult overcast conditions. He was cautious in the first hour of the game to get set in the middle and later took on the bowlers in the final session to complete his century.

Since his comeback in the Test team, Rahul has batted with a lot of discipline by leaving dangerous balls landing outside off-stump. The Karnataka player said that he has not made too many changes in his technique and it’s just the mindset that has helped him in scoring runs in tough conditions.

“Don’t think I’ve made too many technical changes. It’s about my mindset, how calm and disciplined I am. It’s all coming nicely now. Discipline I’ve shown has been the biggest contribution for me in performing away from home. It’s something I’m proud of (his overseas hundreds)," he asserted.

The India vice-captain for the ongoing Test series further heaped praise on Mohammed Shami who also played a crucial role in India’s victory by picking 8 wickets in the match.

“Kept us on the park a little lesser (Shami). Fast bowling unit have shown a lot of heart, not just today but the last few years. Happy with the way Shami bowled and the way other guys chipped in as well. Shami gets the ball to do a little bit extra as Virat said. Very very special coming to SA. This win gives us a lot of confidence. Want to keep getting better as individuals and try to win another Test in few days time," Rahul said.

