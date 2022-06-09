IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India vs South Africa T20I match on June 9

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20I series match 1 between India vs South Africa: The South African team is in India for a five-match T20 series starting on June 9. This series is a great opportunity for both sides to analyze and find their best XI before November’s ICC T20 World Cup. The first T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Rishabh Pant is the captain after KL Rahul, the stand-in skipper, was ruled out due a groin injury. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are being rested for this series. IPL 2022 performers Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and veteran Dinesh Kartik have been included in the squad.

The Proteas visit the subcontinent with the hopes of repeating their feat of defeating India in a three-match ODI series in South Africa. Tenda Bavuma will be leading the South African team. Pacer Andrich Nortje makes a comeback into the side and will join Kagiso Rabada to lead the pace attack.

Most of the players were part of the recently concluded IPL season and will be accustomed to playing in Indian conditions.

Ahead of the match between India vs South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SA Telecast

The India and South Africa match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

IND vs SA Live Streaming

The match between India and South Africa will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA Match Details

The IND vs SA match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, June 9 at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Temba Bavuma, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller

All-rounders: Adam Markram, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzuvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rishabh Pant (c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada

