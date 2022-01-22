>SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between South Africa and India: South Africa will have a golden chance of inflicting a three-nil clean sweep over India when the two teams play against each other for the third and final time at the ongoing tour.

The match will be held at the Newlands in Cape Town at 2:00 PM IST on January 23, Sunday. South Africa have taken an unassailable lead in the series by winning the first two One Day Internationals by 31 runs and seven wickets respectively.

South Africa will now hope to continue the winning momentum and confidence to win the third One Day International also. India, on the other hand, will hope to win the last match to end the series on a promising note. The visitors can make some changes to their team to test their bench strength.

>Ahead of the match between South Africa and India; here is everything you need to know:

>SA vs IND Telecast

SA vs IND match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

>SA vs IND Live Streaming

The South Africa vs India game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>SA vs IND Match Details

South Africa vs India contest will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town at 2:00 PM IST on January 23, Sunday.

>SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Janneman Malan

>Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

>Suggested Playing XI for SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Quinton De Kock, Rishabh Pant

>Batters: Janneman Malan, Virat Kohli, Temba Bavuma, Rassie Van Der-Dussen

>Allrounders: Shardul Thakur

>Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

>SA vs IND Probable XIs

>South Africa: Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c)

>India: Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal

