IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI, Ranchi: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For India vs South Africa 2022

India and South Africa will face-off in the high-stakes second game of the ongoing three-match ODI series on October 9. The Proteas produced a spirited performance to win the first ODI in impressive fashion. While batting first, the visitors put up 249 runs on the board, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen’s 74 and David Miller’s 75.

South African bowlers then stepped up to the occasion and dismantled the highly-vaunted Indian batting line-up. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill were found wanting against the South African pacers. Skipper Temba Bavuma would want to wrap up the series in the second ODI and register a rare series victory on Indian soil.

Advertisement

Ahead of the must-win second ODI, Shikhar Dhawan and Co have their task cut out. India will have to put up a better performance with the bat in Ranchi. Moreover, they will have to execute their plans against David Miller who is in imperious form.

Ahead of the second ODI match between India and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

When will the second ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be played on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the second ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

What time will the second ODI match between India and South Africa begin?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 9.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the second ODI match between India and South Africa?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the second ODI match between India and South Africa?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Miller

Vice-Captain: Shardul Thakur

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Advertisement

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here