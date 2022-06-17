IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I match between India and South Africa: India need to continue the winning momentum as they will take on South Africa in the penultimate T20 International of the five-match series. South Africa are already two up in the series as they won the first and second games by seven and four wickets.

The team needs just one more victory from the remaining two games to clinch the series. Meanwhile, after a poor start, the Men in Blue finally showed a dominating performance in their last game.

Team India scored their first win in the series on Tuesday as they won the third T20 International by 48 runs. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad propelled their team to victory by slamming 54 and 57 runs respectively. In the second innings, the host defended 179 runs as Harshal Patel picked four wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal had three to his name.

As the series is reeling at 1-2, India need to win both the remaining league matches to avoid a series loss.

Ahead of the match between India and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SA Telecast

Star Sports Network will be televising India vs South Africa games in India.

IND vs SA Live Streaming

India vs South Africa game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA Match Details

India vs South Africa contest will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot at 07:00 PM IST on June 17, Friday.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- David Miller

Vice-Captain- Ishan Kishan

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel

IND vs SA Probable XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik

South Africa: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius

