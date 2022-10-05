IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs South Africa, 1st ODI, October 6

India will take on South Africa in the game of the first three-match ODI series on October 6. Having won the T20I series in impressive fashion, India will be keen to carry forward their form in the ODI format. In the ODIs, India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan. The veteran opener will have a young team at his disposal. The likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will be keen to contribute heavily with the bat and impress the national selectors. Sanju Samson wasn’t selected in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Samson also would want to make a point by showcasing his utility as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma and Co would want to avoid the mistakes that they committed in the T20I series. The Proteas bowlers were too predictable and leaked too many runs. Temba Bavuma himself is woefully out of form. South African team management will hope that Bavuma gets some runs under his belt in order to inspire the whole unit.

Ahead of the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will be played on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa begin?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Miller

Vice-Captain: Shardul Thakur

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Predicted Playing XI:

India’s Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa’s Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

