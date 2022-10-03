IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, October 4

India will take on South Africa in the third game of the ongoing three-match T20I series on October 4. Having already wrapped up the series in the second T20I, Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to register a clean sweep. Coach Rahul Dravid will be pleased with his team as all the batters contributed significantly in the second match at Guwahati. India put up a massive total of 237 runs on the board, courtesy of KL Rahul’s 57 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 61. Virat Kohli also played a superb knock of 49 runs. Dravid will hope that the batters continue their rich vein of form in the third T20I as well.

The Proteas will be playing for their pride on Tuesday. While they batted well, their bowlers went for plenty of runs in the last game. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will have to come up with the goods if South Africa are to win the 3rd T20I.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will be played on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST, on October 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa?

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa?

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Miller

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj

IND vs SA Predicted Playing XI:

India’s Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa’s Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

