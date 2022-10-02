IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, India vs South Africa 2022, Guwahati, 7 PM IST

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Second T20I match between India and South Africa: After suffering a crushing defeat against India in the opening T20I, South Africa will be aiming to win the second encounter and stay alive in the series. The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

South Africa could only manage to post a mere total of 106 in the first match and the Proteas team management will certainly be wary of their side’s batting ahead of the second match.

Advertisement

Indian bowling, on the other hand, suffered a huge blow after their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa. In Bumrah’s absence, Arshdeep Singh got three wickets in the game. Arshdeep was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliance with the ball.

Mohammed Siraj has now been added to Indian squad as Bumrah’s replacement for the remaining two T20Is against South Africa.

Ahead of the second T20I match between India and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SA Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs South Africa second T20I match.

IND vs SA Live Streaming

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs SA Match Details

The IND vs SA second T20I match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, September 2 at 7 pm IST.

Advertisement

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Axar Patel

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Virat Kohli, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

Advertisement

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here