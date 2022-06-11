IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs South Africa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's (June 12) Second T20I IND vs SA match, June 12, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:00 pm IST

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s (June 12) Second T20I match between India and South Africa:

After suffering a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the first T20I match of the series, the Indian team will be hoping to script a comeback as the two teams are set to face each other in the second match on Sunday (June 12). The second match of the five-match T20I series is scheduled to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Indian team produced a superb batting show in the first match of the series as the hosts managed to post a solid total of 211/4. Opening batter Ishan Kishan (76 runs off 48 balls) emerged as the highest scorer for the Men in Blue. Later, Hardik Pandya scored a quickfire 31 (not out) off 12 balls to help team India in reaching a defendable total.

For the Proteas, their bowlers- Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius scalped one wicket each.

South Africa suffered a major setback during their run chase as they lost their skipper Temba Bavuma (10 runs off eight balls) in the third over of the innings. Later, Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out off 46 balls) and David Miller (64 not out off 31 balls) stitched a crucial partnership of 131 runs to help their side in scoring the winning runs with five balls remaining.

Ahead of the match between India and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SA Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs South Africa second T20I match.

IND vs SA Live Streaming

The second T2OI match between India and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA Match Details

The IND vs SA second T20I match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, June 12 at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

