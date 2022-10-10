IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs South Africa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's 3rd ODI match, October 11, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 1:30 pm IST

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s third ODI match between India and South Africa: Team India have roared back into the three-match ODI series after thumping South Africa by 7 wickets in Ranchi. Shikhar Dhawan and co. made it 1-1 on Sunday and will head to the national capital Delhi for the final match of the series. With the contest on the knife edge, both sides will be going all-out to bag the series on Tuesday, October 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

South Africa have not seemed dominant against India’s second-string side in the first two matches. They were pushed all the way in Lucknow and were trounced in Ranchi after putting up a good total. Mohammed Siraj’s 3/38 spearheaded India’s effort to limit South Africa by threatening early, making a critical breakthrough in the middle, and being thrifty in the end.

Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram’s run-a-ball stand of 129 gave the visitors some momentum in their innings. But, a slow finish and some good death bowling from India restricted the South African score to 278/7. In response, Shreyas Iyer’s second ODI ton and Ishan Kishan’s career-best knock of 93 led India to a series-leveling win.

The two stitched up a 161-run third-wicket stand and wrapped up a tough chase on a slow track with 25 balls to spare. The two sides will be looking to bring out their A-game in Delhi and clinch the series.

Ahead of the third ODI match between India and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SA Telecast

The third ODI match between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

IND vs SA Live Streaming

The third ODI match between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA Match Details

The IND vs SA third ODI match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday, October 11 at 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shardul Thakur

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Janneman Malan, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Heinrich Klaasen, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kuldeep Yadav

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India’s Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa’s Probable Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

