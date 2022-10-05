IND vs SA: Former Protea Targets Temba Bavuma In Four-Point Criticism After Series Loss to India

Former South Africa cricketer Alviro Peterson has come down heavily on his own team after their 1-2 series loss to India. Although South Africa managed to win the match by 49 runs, they couldn’t seal the deal in the previous two games.

Here, it must be mentioned that South Africa came really close against India in the second T20I before losing the match by 16 runs.

Earlier Peterson criticised the Proteas on four points which he listed in his tweet. Here, he criticized the skipper Temba Bavuma whose poor form continued in the entire series with scores of 3, 0 and 0.

“1) Should the Proteas select their best XI and then make one of them captain? 2) Should the selectors (coach included) show leadership and make a decision? 3) Should Bavuma show leadership and insist on dropping himself? 4) None of the above? Thoughts?," tweeted Peterson.

Rilee Rossouw’s stroke-filled 100 not out off 48 balls set up a morale boosting 49-run win for South Africa in the inconsequential third T20 International here on Tuesday as concerns around a faltering Indian bowling attack grew ahead of the T20 World Cup.

A rampaging Rossouw and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) fired South Africa to 227 for three against a profligate Indian pace attack including Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who all leaked in excess of 11 runs per over.

On a belter of a pitch, South Africa made a strong start, reaching 48 for one in the powerplay with de Kock and Rossouw in destructive mood.

Their belligerent 90-run stand came after skipper Temba Bavuma (3) fell cheaply. Under a lot of pressure after scoring two zeroes, Bavuma looked totally out of touch and ended up mistiming a regulation at mid on off the very first ball bowled by Umesh Yadav.

De Kock, who had to work hard for runs in Guwahati, was back to his best. He got his first six with a pick-up shot off Siraj who featured for the first time in the series.

The next six was even more delightful as he moved across the stumps to swat a wide length ball off Chahar over square leg.

