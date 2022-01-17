IND vs SA: From 2006 to 2018, India's ODI Ventures in South Africa Revisited

India’s ODI records are abysmal in South Africa. That’s why when ICC hosted the first ever ODI world cup in the country in 2003, the BCCI and Indian fans were not hopeful. Although India went on to reach the finals, over the years, the team’s ODI records have only gone worse with three of the last four series ending in debacles. In 2006-07, India were almost white washed 4-0. Four years later, under MS Dhoni, India came very close to beat South Africa, only to lose 2-3. In 2013, tired from excessive cricket, Dhoni’s side luckily averted a 2006 type thrashing, thanks to rain as Quinton de Kock smashed three successive hundreds. It was only in 2018, that India punched above their weight, beating South Africa 1-5 in six-match ODI series. Over the years, India’s brand of ODI cricket has also undergone a transformation. Can they repeat what they did in 2018? Back then, they had lost the Tests! We take a look at how India have fared in the rainbow nation over the years, starting 2006.

>India tour of South Africa (2006-07): It was a different era of Indian cricket. Under Greg Chappell and Rahul Dravid, the Indian team landed in South Africa in probably the worst possible mood. They weren’t winning at all, an early knockout from the ICC Champions Trophy, which was played in India, made things worse. India were probably at their lowest ebb; pace and bounce were definitely not welcome. But how can it not be served when you are in South Africa? India were thrashed 4-0; nonetheless, it could surely have been 5-0, if the rain hadn’t arrived in the series opener in Jo’Burg. Meanwhile, the caravan moved to Durban and India came face to face with reality. They were bowled out for 91, losing the game by a massive margin of 157 runs. It was just the start. In the following games, the famed batting lineup having the likes of Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar struggled to put bat on ball. The only win came in the solitary T20I which was played between a five-match ODI series, just before the fifth ODI! Nonetheless, as soon as the match began, it looked like a complete rerun of the last few games. India got thrashed by nine wickets as South Africa wrapped up the series 0-4. India’s highest score in the series was 200! >(Series 0-4 to South Africa)

>India tour of South Africa (2010-11): Four years later, MS Dhoni’s team was in a completely different frame of mind and it showed. They had squared up South Africa 1-1 in the Test series and pushed them really hard. It was expected that Dhoni’s men will make something out of the series. They were thrashed in the first ODI in Durban, but in Johannesburg, where the second ODI was played, India snatched victory from jaws of defeat. After posting just 190, India had eked out a one-run win. In the third ODI, Yusuf Pathan’s all-around show had helped India take the lead, only to squander in the fourth ODI in Port Elizabeth where Proteas took the game by the scruff of its neck, winning it by 48 runs via Duckworth Lewis. Now all eyes were at the series decider in Centurion where India bowled well to restrict South Africa to 250/9. In reply, batters deserted the team as India were reduced to 98/7. From here on Yusuf Pathan single-handedly took India to a winning position. He shared a hundred run stand with Zaheer Khan. But once he was dismissed, India lost the plot. >(Series 3-2 to South Africa)

>India tour of South Africa (2013-14): India had already played a lot of cricket by this point and it seemed were in no mood to compete. A seven-match ODI series against Australia was followed by the Champions League(which now remains defunct), half of the team landed in South Africa after playing too much cricket. Right from the first ODI in Johannesburg, they also had one more thing to take care of: Quinton de Kock. The baby faced cricketer, who had made his debut earlier that year, took the Indian attack to the sword, smashing 135 in the first ODI in Jo’burg. This was followed by 106 in the second ODI in Durban. India lost both the games heavily which made sure South Africa take an unassailable lead in the series. They went to Centurion for the dead rubber where De Kock scored a century, again!—his third on the trot. By this time, he had figured out the Indian attack which was plain and simple-tired. De Kock made the most of it as South Africa posted a mammoth 301/8. Thank god the rain arrived, and the game was suspended. Otherwise, a clean sweep was certainly on the cards. >(Series to South Africa 0-2)

>India tour of South Africa (2017-18): After receiving the thrashing in Centurion in second Test, India’s fortunes changed. They beat South Africa in Johannesburg in the third Test, continued with the good form and only lost after they had sealed the ODI series. In the first ODI in Durban, they made a mockery of a 269 run total, thanks to Virat Kohli’s century. In Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav they found two young spinners who knew how to hunt in pack. The duo ran through the Protea line up in the second ODI as India won by nine wickets. In Cape Town, Virat Kohli was at it again. In sheer display of git and aggression, Kohli pulled, hooked and made his way to a fine 160*; India posted a massive 303/6 and won by some margin. They only lost the fourth game. However, they were back to winning ways at Port Elizabeth in fifth ODI; it was the turn of vice-captain Rohit Sharma to stand and deliver as he scored 115 off 126. Thanks to Hitman, Kohli’s men sealed the series. The final game at Port Elizabeth was a dead rubber, but here too Kohli smashed the opposition with yet another century. This was his third ton of the series as he hunted down a paltry 205 with 18 overs to spare. It must be mentioned that it was at this juncture, Kohli’s new India and its new aggressive archetype came to the fore. This was in complete contrast to the teams of yesteryears who had surrendered in Rainbow Nation literally without playing a ball. Kohli was adjudged man of the series. Such was the momentum, India went on to win the 3-match T20I series as well. >(Series to India 5-1)

