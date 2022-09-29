IND vs SA: 'He is Not Changing, No Matter What the Pitch Or Conditions'-Ex India Cricketer's Effusive Praise for Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav again came to India’s rescue as India lost the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early in the chase of 108. Instead, SKY went after the bowlers right from the word ‘go’—a playing style that is now becoming synonymous with him. Even on Wednesday, he allowed KL Rahul to take his own time which worked really well as he also went onto score a fifty.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja highlighted this aspect, saying Suryakumar Yadav is fan favourite thanks to his genuine strike rate. He said fans would have criticised him had he got out off his first scoring shot.

“He is not changing his style of play. No matter what’s the condition or what’s the situation. He will carry on doing it. You can look at it and say two things: ‘Look he is not playing the situation or look he is doing what the captain has asked him to do.’ They are two different styles of play," he told Cricbuzz youtube channel.

“The first was a top edge and had that gone anywhere we would have said..’ah, he should have waited a longer.’ But this is what you get with Suryakumar Yadav. The good part is that he succeeds often more than not."

“If you are fan of strike rates, then Suryakumar Yadav is your man," he said.

Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel also backed SKY’s batting approach, saying the Mumbaikar did the right thing going after the bowlers. He also cited his strike rate on a bowling-friendly wicket.

“Once you know that you are in that kind of form, you must not change your batting. And that’s what Suryakumar did, he came out attacking. He has scored on pitches which has suited batting and here on this wicket he has a strike rate of 150, he did take his chances and initially came through."

“You have to be lucky to survive on this kind of wicket. There were a few loose balls that allowed Suryakumar Yadav to settle down."

Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out) and KL Rahul (51 not out) hit unbeaten half-centuries to power India to an eight-wicket win against South Africa in the first T20 International, here on Wednesday.

Keshav Maharaj top-scored for South Africa with a 35-ball 41, while Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell contributed 25 and 24 respectively as the visitors struggled due to some fine bowling from the Indians.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/32, while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel grabbed two wickets each.

