After taking a 1-0 lead in the 3 T20Is, team India has arrived in Guwahati for the second game against South Africa on Sunday. The series opener in Trivandrum witnessed the assault launched by Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar who reduced the Proteas to 9/5 in just three overs. The visitors could manage just 106 runs in 20 overs and in reply, the Men in Blue chased down the target with 20 balls to spare.

Team India will look to continue the momentum in Guwahati as well. Rohit Sharma & Co are training hard in the hot and humid environment, under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the former India captain interacted with some budding cricketers at the ACA Stadium after the conclusion of India’s training session. The photo of the interaction was shared on BCCI’s official Twitter handle.

“#TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid chats up with the budding cricketers at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati after the training session," the caption of the picture read.

A couple of days back, India suffered a big setback when their pace spearhead Bumrah was ruled out of their final preparatory series against South Africa due to a stress fracture in his lower back. Dravid on Saturday said he won’t go deep into his medical reports and will wait for an official confirmation regarding his availability for the showpiece in Australia.

“We are awaiting the official confirmation on the next steps. As of now, he’s officially ruled out of this (SA) series. But we will see what happens over the next few days. Honestly, I’ve not gone deeply into the medical reports, I rely on the experts to tell me what it is. They ruled him out for this series and he’s being assessed. We will know in due course what happens in the future," Dravid told reporters on the eve of the second T20I against South Africa.

“Obviously till he’s completely ruled out, and we get an official confirmation that he’s ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will always hope for the best just for us as a team and Jasprit as an individual," he added.

