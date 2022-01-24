IND vs SA: High Time For India to Reset Their ODI Template?

India’s 0-3 whitewash at the hands of South Africa in South Africa makes it the second occasion in less than two years that the team has returned a blank in an ODI series. In Feb 2020, they were knocked over 0-3 by New Zealand in New Zealand. Since the start of that NZ series, the 2011 ODI World Cup winners have played 15 ODIs with five wins and ten losses to their name, and the three defeats to South Africa makes it a four-match losing streak for the Indian team.

KL Rahul at the helm now has an unwanted record of being the only Indian ODI captain to begin his captaincy stint with three losses, and while question marks will be raised on his performance as a skipper, the fact that a largely unfancied South African outfit outplayed the comparatively experienced, and dare I say, a superior Indian team is a cause of concern. Is it something that requires the panic button to be pushed right now or not is, and will always be, up for a debate.

The scoreline would suggest heads should roll, and many a careers on the chopping block, but then again, India are set to host West Indies in less than two weeks’ time and it could very well be the case that they maul them at home and the recent past will be forgotten rather quickly. The turnaround time between two series with the current FTP is so short that teams struggle to find enough time to reset. Be that as it may, the series loss in South Africa is a timely reminder that things need to change for India in the format, even if it is not drastic changes as is being called for. And this series has thrown up a lot of questions, and a few answers as well.

Let’s try and dive into a few of them:

>Lack of Penetration from Indian Bowlers

As bizarre as it may sound, India despite, arguably, their best ever bowling attack, have lacked the venom up front. From the start of NZ series, they have been ineffective in the middle-orders too. During this period, India have one of the worst bowling averages among teams to have played ODI cricket in the last two years. Their average of 43.44 puts them ahead of only UAE (45.18) among the 20 teams. And their economy of 6.29 per over is the highest among the teams during the time frame.

Of course, various factors like playing away from home, smaller grounds and tougher opponents contribute to these but for a team like India, these are truly abysmal numbers. In context to SA series, this was pretty much evident. In their last 15 ODIs, India have managed to bundle out teams only thrice and five times their opponents have managed to save five or more wickets while batting against them.

This has led to India not keeping the opposing teams under 250 even once and have conceded over 280 runs ten times in 15 innings. During this period, nine bowlers have played five or more matches with none managing to average under 30. Yuzvendra Chahal (36.71) and Shardul Thakur (36.20) are the only two with bowling averages that are less than 40. Jasprit Bumrah has averaged 55.44, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 42.55, Ravindra Jadeja 109.66, Kuldeep Yadav 79.20 and Hardik Pandya 56.33.

>Batters Not Converting their Starts

Even in batting, India have had their troubles especially in the middle order. Even though Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan boast an average of over 40 each in the last two years, only Dhawan is in the top 10 run-getters list during the time frame. And while their batters have managed 32 half-centuries in the last 15 matches, there have been only three centuries – two by Rahul alone and one by Shreyas Iyer. Kohli has managed seven fifties and Dhawan six but they have failed to make it big.

On the other hand, for this period, SA batters have hit nine hundreds, Australia have six, England and Pakistan have five each while New Zealand have four. Clearly, it is a case of batters not making it count. Getting out after being set or at the wrong time. Cue Dhawan and Kohli in the second ODI vs South Africa.

India have not been able to milk the spinners as well in the middle overs, which was once their forte in any form of the game. In the SA series the likes of Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and even Aiden Markram had their way in the middle-overs while the Indian spinners were not able to make any telling contribution. Markram and Maharaj averaged around 40 and Shamsi under 30 with the ball but Ashwin and Chahal had bowling averages of 121 and 73 respectively.

Another major contributing factor to India’s recent string of losses has been their unsettled middle-order. Rishabh Pant, a designated finisher, being given a go at No.4 when you have your specialist No.4 Iyer in the eleven, defied logic. In the final ODI when both Suryakumar Yadav and Iyer where in the XI, Pant was persisted with at four. While his 85 in the second ODI came from the same spot, he pulled the triggered way too early in the third contest and perished first ball. Not to blame him for the shot, but Pant’s style of play is best suited at No.5, while Iyer and Yadav’s a rung above. However, if India want to continue with Pant at four, they could go with the option of having Rahul at No.5, with either Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad or even Prithvi Shaw up top to partner Rohit Sharma (Shaw and Gaikwad’s names come up here to provide some dynamism in the early stage).

Rahul’s stats at No.5 are quite impressive. He has played 10 matches, averages 56.62 and strikes at 113.81, proving the versatility that he is highly rated for among his peers and contemporaries. As an opener he has 884 runs in 21 matches at 46.52 and strike-rate of 80.58. This would mean either one from Iyer or Yadav will have to sit out, or even both. However, Rahul could prove to be the X-factor that is missing from the current Indian middle-order.

>Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja’s return will bolster India

Goes without saying that if Rohit and Jadeja had been fit and available for selection, this Indian setup in the ODI series would have look vastly different, and even the results could have been quite different. Rohit is someone who is known to converts his starts and make it big. This was lacking from the Indian team. Jadeja’s discipline and accuracy with the ball, especially in the middle-overs could have had a better impact than an Ashwin on South African pitches.

Additionally, Jadeja’s presence would have impacted the fielding bit as well.

The pairing of Dhawan and Rohit at the top has always done wonders for India and that would have allowed India to experiment with Rahul at No.5 as well. Rohit-Rahul combo hasn’t been too shabby at the top of the order either. And this is precisely the reason why one may not need to push the panic button so soon when it comes to India’s ODI template. Rohit and Jadeja are two vital cogs in the Indian setup and their return to the playing XI will only come as a booster. The 2023 ODI World Cup is still a fair distance away and there’s plenty of time to rebuild or rejig.

>Let KL Rahul the Batter be

And that brings to focus the leadership of Rahul. It is harsh to judge his captaincy basis one series, but that is the harsh reality of international cricket, and by extension Indian cricket. To start with, Rahul was never the first choice replacement for Kohli. Circumstances led to Rahul leading the charge in one Test and the ODIs. Rohit comes in and he will be the ideal candidate to take over as India’s all format captain. The SA series was a great opportunity for Rahul to show his leaderships skills, something not many in the past had seen in him. After all, Rahul has only one first-class game as skipper in his entire cricketing career. So, blaming him squarely will be grossly unfair. Then again, if India have to move ahead, Rohit should be at the helm and let Rahul the batter be.

IPL captaincy is a different matter altogether. There also, Rahul’s return for Punjab Kings after two seasons weren’t that great. And there’s not much to read in to Team Lucknow’s captaincy pick in him either. It’s no secret that Lucknow drafted in Rahul more as marketable face for the franchise than his leadership credentials. Goes without saying that he’ll be a top draft pick for any side owing to his superlative batting prowess, but certainly not as a skipper.

>Shardul, Chahar Show it’s Time to Invest in Bowling Allrounders

And finally, the late order heroics of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar cannot go unnoticed. India for long have been looking at batting allrounders to plug the gap in the lower-middle order. Hardik Pandya was India’s next Kapil Dev – he could very well prove to be, eventually – but injury woes have kept him out of the Indian setup for a while. India tried other batting allrounders in Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, and more recently Venkatsh Iyer, but these have yielded little result. It is probably high time that India stops looking at a batting allrounder and invest in bowling allrounders - bowlers who can bat.

In Thakur and Chahar, India have two quality options. Add a Jadeja to the mix and they will have a formidable lower-order that can bail out the team from tricky situations more often than not. Moreover, an added bowling option will be better than a part-timer on any given day. While one might argue the bowling could become weak with at least one less specialist bowler, look at that what India would get in return – a formidable batting line-up, potentially till No.9.

