IND vs SA: I Can't Bowl Fast as Umran Malik, Have to Develop Skills to Render Myself Effective - Harshal Patel

Team India medium pacer Harshal Patel admitted that he can not bowl as fast as Umran Malik which put him under pressure to develop skills to trouble the opposition. It took time for Harshal to make a name for himself but IPL 2021 turned out to be the golden period for him where he grabbed the Purple Cap for taking most wickets. The glorious season with RCB helped him get a place on the Indian team. In the 11 matches, Harshal has snared 17 wickets so far and has troubled the opposition with his variations on slower tracks.

The 31-year-old admitted that the opposition gets to know the bowler’s plan when they play for a long time as he feels confidence plays a pivotal role in executing the perfect plan.

“To be honest, people have been trying to anticipate what I am bowling for the last two years (in IPL). With every bowler the longer they play, the opposition will realise what the bowlers strengths and patterns are. As a bowler my job is to stay one step ahead of them. At the end of the day you can have 15 plans but on a particular day in a pressure situation if you don’t go out and execute with confidence, everything doesn’t fall in place," Harshal said ahead of the fourth T20 against South Africa.

Slower pitches suit his style of bowling more and that was evident in the last two games after the hammering he got on a true Kotla surface in the series opener.

“My focus is on trying to execute the best possible delivery at that point of time," he added.

Harshal further said he preferred to play on slow tracks as he doesn’t have a lot of pace to trouble the batters. He has to develop the skills to add more variations to his arsenal.

“I can’t worry about pace because I can’t bowl fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level. I have never been an express fast bowler though on a good day I can go near 140 kmph. My focus has always been to develop skills around my bowling and whatever limitations and advantages I have in my bowling," he added.

The Indian seamer said that he likes to play on slower tracks as he feels it gives a fighting chance to the bowling unit.

“I would certainly prefer to pay on slow wickets. It gives you a fighting chance. If you can keep playing on pitches like Delhi it can hamper your confidence a little bit.

“We have bowlers who can bowl on all pitches but it brings them more into the game when there are slightly slower pitches and slightly bigger ground dimensions," he said.

