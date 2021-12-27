IND vs SA: 'I Have Surprised Myself' - KL Rahul After Century in Boxing Day Test

Flamboyant India opener KL Rahul has shared his thoughts after scoring a magnificent century on day 1 of the first Test match at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Rahul played a gritty knock of 122 and returned to the dressing room unbeaten at stumps on opening day. His ton put India on top with 272/3 on the scoreboard. The 29-year-old displayed grit and determination during his knock as he faced the first spell of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi very cautious under overcast conditions.

Rahul opened his account on the 21st ball of his innings after playing three maiden overs of Rabada. The talented batter believes people expect such kind of knocks from him and after getting off to a good start, he started enjoying his batting.

Advertisement

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

“It is truly special, every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred. You bat for 6-7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out and as players, we really cherish these. This is what is expected out of me. Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead," Rahul told BCCI.TV.

Rahul achieved some massive feat as he registered his seventh Test century in Centurion. He became only the second Indian opener to score a century in the Rainbow Nation after Wasim Jaffer’s century in Cape Town in 2006-07.

>Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Delighted For India Batter Who ‘Stood Tall’

Advertisement

The 29-year-old further said that he surprised himself with his calmness as he had temptations when Keshav Maharaj came to bowl him when was one run away from his century.

Advertisement

“Preparation has been really good, all the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle. I was on 99 and with a spinner bowling, I thought it was a good opportunity to take a single or just go over the top because everybody was inside. I did have that temptation to do that but surprisingly, even in England when I got that hundred at Lord’s. I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note," he added.

Rahul (122) will resume India’s innings from 272/3 on Day 2 alongside Ajinkya Rahane (40*).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here