IND vs SA: 'I Take it One Day at a Time'- Venkatesh Iyer on Preparations For South Africa ODIs

Young all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer opened up on his goals for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. The 27-year-old made his international debut for India last year against New Zealand after his exploits in IPL 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders. The second half of IPL 2021 turned out to be a gamechanger for Iyer as he played a crucial role in KKR’s journey as the runners-up. He is expected to make his ODI debut for India against Proteas in the series starting from January 19.

On his debut T20I series against New Zealand, Iyer scored just 36 runs and claimed a wicket in three matches. However, he was in phenomenal form in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 where he slammed 379 runs in 6 matches at an average of 63.17.

Advertisement

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Iyer shared his plans for the ODI series against the Proteas and said he takes one day at a time.

“I take things as they come. I take it one day at a time. Of course, I have in mind how to go about things there, to have the preps in place for the bouncy tracks and my role as a bowler, as a fielder, as a batter. Everything has worked out, but I still take it one day at a time," Iyer said on the Revsportz YouTube channel.

In IPL 2021, Iyer scored 370 runs from 10 matches at a sublime average of 41.11 and picked up three wickets with an economy rate of 8.12.

The 27-year-old said that his primary focus is to prepare for the bouncy South Africa tracks in the practice sessions.

“Right now, my focus is on how to prepare for tomorrow, as in the next practice session and then the next practice session, as soon as I reach South Africa, how to practice there. That is on my mind and not just how I am going to apply myself on the pitch. Of course, the plans are set but I am not too forward-looking for that matter," he stated.

>ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Eyes Big Batting Record At Wanderers; Pujara Likely to Surpass Dravid

Advertisement

Iyer has been touted to fill in the shoes of Hardik Pandya, who is going through fitness concerns in the past couple of years. He opened the innings in IPL for KKR but in the Indian team, he has to play the finisher’s role due to a jam-packed top-order.

India squad For South Africa ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here