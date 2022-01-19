IND vs SA: 'I Thought We Would Chase it Down Easily, But South Africa Bowled Well'-KL Rahul

Just like any other Indian fan, skipper KL Rahul found the result of the first match a bit hard to take as India went down by 31 runs in the series opener in Paarl. The visitors were plotting along fine when Keshav Maharaj struck and removed Shikhar Dhawan for 79 valuable runs. Soon after Virat Kohli also departed and India lost the way.

>Also Read | IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Clinical South Africa Beat Rusty India by 31 Runs

“It was a nice game. There’s so much to learn. We started off really well, we couldn’t get wickets in the middle. We’ll look to see how we get wickets in the middle overs and stop the opposition. The middle-order couldn’t get going. We were on par for the first 20-25 overs of the game. I thought we would chase it down easily but SA bowled really well and got crucial wickets. I didn’t bat after the 20th over, I don’t know if it changed drastically. Virat and Shikhar told that it was a good wicket to bat on, you just had to spend some time in the middle, unfortunately, we couldn’t get the partnership going," said KL Rahul in the post match presentation.

Advertisement

Unlike South Africa, Indian barters had it easy as the wicket had improved and wasn’t the slow and low version on which the hosts batted. It helped the likes of Kohli and Dhawan who found it easy to get going. Rahul said South Africa ‘did really well’ to restrict India.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

“They did really well, they put pressure on the bowlers and we couldn’t get those wickets in the middle. 290+ was 20 runs extra, but we just needed more partnerships in the middle. Every game is important for us, we all want to go out there and give our best performances. We haven’t played one-day cricket for a while, we have the WC in mind and we want to get the best XI on the park. We’ll make mistakes but we’ll learn from them.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here