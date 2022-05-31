IND vs SA: I'll Try to Pick Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey's Brains - Arshdeep Singh

Young pacer Arshdeep Singh has opened up on getting the maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa starting from June 9. The left-arm seamer bowled consistently well for Punjab Kings in the last couple of seasons where he took the responsibility of bowling the tough overs. In the recently concluded IPL, Arshdeep claimed just 10 wickets in 14 matches but his economy rate of 7.70 made him a standout performer for his team.

The 23-year-old said that he didn’t react much after getting selected for the Indian team as he got the news when he was travelling with the Punjab team for the Sunrisers Hyderabad clash and his entire focus was on that.

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘Selection Committee Will be Delighted’: Sunil Gavaskar Lauds a Fit-again Hardik Pandya as GT Win IPL 2022

“We were travelling in the team bus on Sunday when I got the message of being picked (in Indian T20I side), then I did not feel much on how to react as we were going for the game. Right now, I am feeling really good as congratulatory messages are still coming in and my family is also being congratulated. I am grateful after being picked in the squad," Arshdeep told NDTV.

The young pacer has been a regular starter in the Punjab team for the past couple of seasons as they even retained him last season over a few experienced players.

Arshdeep said that clarity of role helped him in the execution of plans as he also opened up on his preparations before a game.

“You always have butterflies in your stomach, no matter how much cricket you play. The excitement to play cricket is always there in a cricketer. But when you get the role clarity from your team, it makes things easier in terms of execution. I follow my routines and processes before each game and I try to make sure I do not miss them," he added.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Missing in Sachin Tendulkar’s Team of the Tournament

Advertisement

On Team India selection, Arshdeep said he will try to pick the brains of Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey.

“I want to work on my consistency. I want to be more consistent. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey sir would be there, Rahul Dravid sir would be there, I will try to pick their brains and I will try to figure out in what mental state the player should be in," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here