Stylish batter Shreyas Iyer was ecstatic after how things turned out against South Africa in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. Iyer slammed an unbeaten century to get the job done for the hosts which levelled the series 1-1. The series decider will be played on Tuesday, October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

The designated vice-captain of the series, Iyer, has been in top form in ODIs, having slammed one century and four fifties in his last six innings. On Sunday he scored unbeaten 113 runs off 111 balls to take his team over the victory line. He struck 15 boundaries during his calm and composed knock against a quality bowling attack.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match Highlights

Iyer said that he had a chat with Ishan Kishan when he entered the middle and the two decided to play the ball on merit and build a partnership.

“I am ecstatic, to be honest. When I went into bat, felt that the wicket was playing good. I spoke to Ishan and he was in the mindset to take on the bowlers. So we decided to play the ball on merit and see how it goes," Iyer said in the post-match presentation after receiving Player of the Match award.

Despite being hurt by cramps, Iyer was placing his boundaries with excellent timing — one of which was slapped over extra cover for four off Rabada to give him his second century in the format.

Regarding his fitness for the third ODI in New Delhi, Iyer said that he is motivated to help his team win the three-match series.

“Tomorrow is a travel day and then day after another match. Motivated for that, let’s see what’s in store for me and the team," he added.

The 27-year-old further talked about his batting approach and said that he didn’t change his plans looking at the bowling but it’s the instinct according to which he plays his game.

“I am not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on the instinct. It’s not something I try in nets first, I change it in the match itself," he concluded.

