IND vs SA: India Looked Much Superior in Batting, But it Didn't Happen Like That - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has provided his assessment of India’s performance in the three-match Test series against South Africa. Virat Kohli and Co. entered the Test series as favourites and were touted to clinch their maiden Test series win on the Proteas soil but things didn’t pan out in their favour. After losing the opening Test, South Africa bounced back in an emphatic fashion to beat India 2-1 in the mega-series. The Indian batting unit let them down as after the first innings in Centurion, they failed to cross the 300-run mark in the remaining five innings of the series.

Chopra said that the series defeat is going to pinch as India were a much superior team in terms of man-to-man marking.

Advertisement

“If you do a man-to-man marking with the opposing team, India was a much superior team. You won all the tosses; you allow more than 200 runs to be chased in the fourth innings, that too easily. It means this loss is going to pinch," Aakash Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

The former cricketer turned expert compared the series defeat to the 2018 tour where the results were the same and India lost the series 1-2.

“We won the first Test, conquered the Centurion fort, but after that loss at the Wanderers, (we) have now lost in Cape Town. The 2018 loss had hurt, but that was a contest between two evenly matched sides. Batting had let us down there also."

Chopra heaped huge praise on the young South Africa side for pinning India down despite not starting as a favourite on home soil.

Advertisement

“South Africa will have to be praised because it is a young side. It is a team against whom when you started playing, you felt that you start as favourites. When has it happened last time that you have gone to South Africa, England or Australia, where you said that you are the favorites to win, it happens very rarely," Chopra added.

>Also Read | IND vs SA, India Report Card: Rishabh Pant the Brightest Spot as Batters Leave a Lot to be Desired

Advertisement

He praised the character of the South Africa unit, especially batters who outclassed the Indian batting unit despite having much lesser experience.

“But that was the case here because Anrich Nortje was not there; Quinton de Kock announces his retirement; it is a very young side where Keegan Petersen has played just two Tests before this, Rassie van der Dussen had not scored too many runs; Markram was already in and out. Your team looked much superior in batting, but it did not happen like that," Chopra further said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here