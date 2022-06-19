IND vs SA: India Unchanged in Series Decider After Losing Fifth Straight Toss; Bavuma Misses Out

South Africa won the toss for the fifth time which meant India would bat first for the fifth and final time in the series decider in Bengaluru. South Africa were led by Keshav Maharaj who informed that main skipper Temba Bavuma is yet to recover from the injury. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada replaced Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Shamsi in the playing eleven. Meanwhile, India played the same team.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Rishabh Pant - The practice isn’t working for me (on the toss). Looks like a good wicket, we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100% into the game. Playing the same team

Keshav Maharaj - We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back, they replace Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Shamsi. We have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we’ll look to utilize it while batting upfront.

A lot of grey areas are yet to be addressed but a young Indian team, with an admirable collective temperament, will start as favourites in the series-deciding fifth T20 International against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday. In a space of eight days, this Indian team has played four games. It fielded an identical XI, which is in sync with Rahul Dravid’s “school of continuity", seen the nadir in the first two games, only to break its own record of highest margin of victories over the Proteas — by 47 runs in the third game and by 82 runs in the fourth.

