India beat South Africa in the second ODI match to level the three-match series, riding on some astounding batting from youngster duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. While Kishan missed out on his century, Iyer would went onto score a match-winning hundred where he remained unbeaten till the very end.

Iyer made his second ODI hundred (113 not out off 111) and shared a match-winning 161-run stand with Kishan (93 off84) to ensure a comfortable win in 45.5 overs for a second-string Indian team.

Furthermore, after the match both the youngsters teamed up for BCCI and had an informal chat where Iyer was heard saying how he felt about his innings. He reflected for a few moments on his celebrations.

“The celebration was nothing much and it just came instinctively. I didn’t decide that I would be celebrating in a certain way. But I want to appreciate the crowd, they came in numbers," he told Kishan.

Meanwhile Kishan, who missed out on a century on his home ground, rued the fact and congratulated Iyer for the match winning ton.

“What do you have to say about you scoring a hundred, meanwhile I missed my hundred at my home ground." “At the end of the day, it takes two to the tango. I am really happy that we finished on a good note. And in the next game probably you would get on a century," said Iyer.

“Talking about the sixes, standing at the nonstriker’s end, it was just pleasing to the eye to see the way you(Kishan) just carried out yourself," Iyer remarked.

“I believe when I am positive and look for big shots, I just end up being getting lots of runs. So, I was just planning to get the pressure off and put the pressure on the other team," Kishan said.

The 24-year-old Kishan looked a transformed batter and showed different layers of his batting by switching to beast mode after a responsible start.

The lefthander smashed seven sixes and four boundaries in his career-best knock from 84 balls, while Iyer played the perfect foil. The designated vice-captain of the series, Iyer, has been in top form in ODIs, having slammed one century and four fifties in his last six innings.

