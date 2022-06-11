IND vs SA: 'It's Just a Generational Thing'-Rohan Gavaskar's Interesting Reply On Virat-Rohit's Return

Indian team’s 12-match unbeaten streak in the shortest format of the game came to an end after the Rishabh Pant-led side endured a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the first T20I match of the series on Thursday. And following the defeat, many former cricketers and experts have started opining on Indian team selection. Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar also recently opened up India’s performance against South Africa in the first T20I and team India’s possible combination in the next match.

Gavaskar was asked if Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, former skipper Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will have to implement the same batting strategy when they return to the Indian squad.

“I think they need to and having said that, I think they have the ability to do it. When you talk about Virat and Rohit, you are talking about the greats of this generation, absolutely chock-full of talent and ability, it’s just the mindset. It’s just a generational thing," Gavaskar responded during an interaction on Sports18.

While analysing the Indian team’s defeat against South Africa, Gavaskar opined that the Indian innings followed a better template than that of the Proteas. According to the former India all-rounder the Men in Blue’s template “was top-notch."

“Now, that’s a phenomenal T20 innings. In fact, I will go as much as to say that our T20 innings was better than the South African T20 innings, even though South Africa won. This is how you want your team to play. South Africa won simply because they had an outstanding performance from David Miller. But as a template, ours was top-notch," the 46-year-old all-rounder further explained.

Batting first, Indian team exhibited a terrific display as they registered a solid total of 211/4 in 20 overs. South Africa, during the run chase, suffered an initial danger as their skipper Temba Bavuma (10 runs off eight balls) in the third over of the innings. Later, Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out off 46 balls) and David Miller (64 not out off 31 balls) notched a strong partnership of 131 runs to help their side in scoring the winning runs with five balls to spare.

