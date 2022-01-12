IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah Fifer Helps India Win See-Saw Battle With South Africa On Day Two

Skipper Virat Kohli led India from the front as he rescued his team once again after being reduced to 24/2. South Africa came really hard after they conceded a slender lead of 13 runs in the first innings courtesy Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer. Nonetheless, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hung in and made sure India face no more casualty as they ended the day with the score reading 57/2.

It was an intense day of cricket, but it was India who came out on top. India had won the toss, and despite this could only muster 223 in their first innings. The onus was on the bowlers to make things happen, and boy didn’t they deliver! Bumrah led the pack with a fifer, but Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami were equally responsible for Proteas ruin, getting India breakthroughs at crucial juncture. An instance could be the wicket of Temba Bavuma. At 159/4, South Africa were on course for overtaking India’s score, but Shami dismissed him and Rafael Verynne on successive balls to leave the hosts rattled. The impact was felt instantly as Bumrah then triggered a quick collapse; icing on the cake was, of course, the wicket of Marco Jansen.

As India came out to bat with a lead of 13 runs, openers had to fire. But South Africa are masters of Newlands, and they made an instant impact dismissing openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul with ease. A wicket here or there could have turned the game, but Kohli and Pujara hung in and left anything outside off stump. In the end, the seniors made sure India end the day with eight wickets intact. Moreover, with a lead of 70 runs.

Earlier Keegan Petersen was waging a lone battle with an unbeaten 70 as India bounced back to reduce South Africa to 176/7 at tea on Day 2 of the third Test in Cape Town. The hosts still trail India by 47 runs with three wickets remaining.

When the session resumed, the pair of Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen took the South African innings forward before Umesh Yadav provided the much needed breakthrough to break their partnership on 67. Umesh struck to remove Van der Dussen on 21.

