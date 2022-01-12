IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah's Priceless Reaction After Dismissing Marco Jansen | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen are not the best of friends despite playing for the same IPL franchise. The bowlers were at each other’s neck during the second Test match in Johannesburg when the latter peppered him up with ‘short stuff’ which left Bumrah flabbergasted. He charged towards the youngster asking him to stop the preposterous tactic. Meanwhile a few days later in Cape Town, Bumrah got his opportunity and he used it to the full, unrooting his stump with a brilliant delivery. WATCH how Bumrah left his skipper Virat Kohli impressed. Bumrah’s reaction was priceless itself.

Tempers flared between Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen during the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. The two cricketers exchanged words before charging towards each other requiring the intervention of umpire who doused the situation.

The incident occurred during the 54th over of innings as the Indian tail frustrated South Africa fast bowlers. India were 230/8 and Hanuma Vihari was batting alongside the tail, hoping to stretch the lead further.

Jansen unleashed a barrage of short deliveries on Bumrah who didn’t duck and instead went for his shots while exchanging stares and words with the 21-year-old left-arm pacer. After copping one on his right-arm, Bumrah dusted off his shoulder in an apparent riposte to Jansen’s stare. Another bouncer followed which struck the Indian on the helmet.

