IND vs SA: KL Rahul Involved in Heated Exchange with South Africa Captain Dean Elgar - WATCH

KL Rahul, Team India’s stand-in captain, was involved in a heated verbal duel with South Africa skipper Dean Elgar after the former was bowled out by Marco Jansen in the seventh over of the second innings on Day 2 in Johannesburg. Batting on eight, India’s stand-in captain nicked it to second slip, where Aiden Markram leapt in front to take the catch.

Rahul was not ready to go off the field until the on-field umpires took the matter upstairs to the 3rd umpire. Replays showed that the ball was in Markram’s hands, which persuaded the third umpire to rule in favour of the hosts.

Rahul was on his way back to the pavilion when he thought he heard something said by South African players in a huddle. The opener appeared to be outraged by what he had heard and responded to the hosts, provoking a response from Elgar as well. The altercation lasted for a short while before Rahul walked towards the pavilion.

Earlier in the day, just moments before lunch was taken, South Africa batter Rassie Van der Dussen was declared to be caught behind by the on-field umpire in a similar fashion. The legitimacy of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s catch was called into doubt. However, there was no solid proof that the ball bounced before landing in the wicket keeping gloves.

After being dealt their first blow in the form of Rahul during the last session of Day 2, the visitors quickly lost Mayank Agarwal for 23 runs. However, the seasoned duo of Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) produced an unbroken 41-run stand to complete the day at 85/2, allowing India to grab a critical 58-run lead.

Rahul was entrusted with the responsibility of leading India in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. The opener was named captain after regular skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out due to an upper back spasm. He has also been appointed skipper for the three-match ODI series.

