IND vs SA: 'KL Rahul Just Got his Rhythm Back'-Former Cricketer Joins Many in Questioning BCCI's 'Rest' Policy

India beat South Africa in the second T20I in Guwahati by 16 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the three match series. With this, they also broke South Africa’s 13-year-old record of not losing a white ball series in India. Furthermore, the entourages of both the sides have now moved onto Indore where they will take on each other for one last time before both the teams move onto Australia for the all important T20 World Cup 2022.

Also Read: IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Preview- India Rest Kohli, Rahul But Bowling Unit Awaits Another Stern Test

Advertisement

Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, Indian team management has decided to rest its premier batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the final game.

“Yes, both Virat and Rahul have been rested from the final T20I," said a BCCI official.

“He has been rested from the final T20I," a BCCI official told PTI.

Furthermore, Rahul, who could be the game changer for Team India at the World Cup, was just beginning to show his form. Dropping him at this juncture could be detrimental for the right hander as he was beginning to gain some momentum.

Also Read: IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Rested, Won’t Travel to Indore For The 3rd T20I - Report

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesha also concurred with this view.

“KL Rahul had only got his rhythm back and he is been rested along with Kohli for the third T20I. I don’t understand this. Both had long lay offs & had only returned recently. When you’re in form play as many game as possible & score runs. That’s what I believe," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KL Rahul’s strike rate has improved after his Asia Cup outings. Since his return to India, he has managed to score runs at a rapid rate with his best coming against South Africa in Guwahati where he scored 57 off 28 balls with a strike rate above 200.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who was drafted into the side following Deepak Hooda’s injury, is expected to take Kohli’s place. While Deepak Hooda likely to replace KL Rahul at the top.

Advertisement

Heading into the ICC event, India’s high-profile top three have hit top form including KL Rahul who allayed concerns about his strike rate with a sublime effort on Sunday.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here