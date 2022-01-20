IND vs SA: 'KL Rahul Went Out of Ideas'-Sunil Gavaskar's Frank Assessment of New India Captain

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has asked some serious questions regarding KL Rahul’s captaincy. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said the new India captain looked out of ideas even as South Africa piled on the runs riding on a 150 plus stand between skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen. He added that Venkatesh Iyer could have rolled over his arm as the frontline seamers struggled bowling against the duo. Meanwhile he also said that these are ‘early days’ in his captaincy career.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

“Well, when there is a partnership, sometimes the captain goes out of ideas. I think that is what happened. This was a very good pitch to bat on. The ball was coming onto the bat quite nicely, you can play through the line," Gavaskar said.

“During that partnership, it did look as if he had run out of ideas. KL Rahul didn’t know where to go. when you have your two-most experienced death-overs bowlers in Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar, you have to keep them for the last 5-6 overs. So that’s where you can actually stop the opposition from running away with a big score."

“But, these are early days of his captaincy and maybe things will turn around, let’s hope for Indian cricket’s sake that things turn around in the next couple of days," he added.

>Talking Points: India’s Struggle Due to Middle-Order Woes Continues

Speaking on KL Rahul’s batting, he suggested the elegant right-hander to bat at the top, and must demote himself only when Rohit Sharma is back as an opener. KL had a field day as he scored 12 before he was out off part-timer Aiden Markram.

“Not when Rohit is not around. He is in the team as an opening batter in all formats of the game. I don’t think he should be looking to bat himself down at No. 4 or 5. Right at the top, he can lead from the front as well," he added.

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here