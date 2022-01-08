The past week threw up two exciting, tense Test matches. Both also caused major upsets. New Zealand, winners of the World Test Championship were scuttled by low-ranked Bangladesh and India, runners up in the inaugural WTC final, were humbled by unfancied South Africa. These unexpected results have rejigged the current WTC points table. A thrilling, roller-coaster ride for the remainder of this two-year cycle of the tournament is assured with both New Zealand and India having a lot of catching up to do.

Both New Zealand and India missed their respective captains. Kane Williamson has taken time off from the current series to recover from a nagging injury while Virat Kohli pulled out of the second Test at the last minute because of an upper back spasm.

The absence of such stalwarts – in batting and captaincy — would obviously have affected their team’s performances, but it does not take away a whit from what Bangladesh and South Africa achieved. Neither Williamson and certainly not Kohli had been in rich form in recent Tests, so it is moot whether the outcome of these matches would have been different if they had played.

Bangladesh’s was the more stunning win for several reasons. They were playing away from home, and were without three of their best – Sakib ul Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh’s overall Test record was abysmal, and when the Test started, they looked sitting ducks for a strong New Zealand side boasting arguably the best pace attack in the world currently in conditions they revel in.

As it transpired, the Kiwis were beaten at their own game. The unsung Bangladesh pace attack showed more skill and sizzle than Boult, Southee, Wagner and Jamieson. Bangladesh moved ahead in the match with resolute top order batting to take a handy first innings lead, yet there was no indication of the surprise in store.

Ebadot Hossein, part of his country’s Air Force and who had switched from volleyball to cricket, then took centre-stage with a terrific spell of fast medium swing bowling, precipitating a collapse in which New Zealand went from 136-2 to 169 all out. Hossain took 6-46 and Bangladesh were left to get a modest score to win which turned out to be a formality, to register one of the biggest upsets in cricket history.

In comparison, South Africa’s victory over India in the second Test at the Wanderers was less spectacular and not such an important milestone in their cricket history. It came in a home match, which is always a huge advantage. Yet it was a special win nonetheless in the context of the series and given the current travails afflicting South African cricket.

Beleaguered by retirements of major players in the past few years and in turmoil currently over issues pertaining to overt and covert racism in the cricket system, South Africa looked weak and vulnerable playing against the ICC no.1 ranked. When India won the first Test fairly easily, portents were that a series win would be achieved in the second Test.

The inexperienced Proteas batting looked fragile against a strong Indian pace attack. The situation was compounded by star wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock announcing his retirement from Test cricket after the first match. So while the South African bowling looked reasonably good and had harried the Indians in the first match, there seemed to be no batting heft to provide Rabada and Co enough runs to defend.

In just over three days, however, the South Africans had skeptics running for cover and the Indian team bruised and bewildered. Seeking a historic, unprecedented series win in South Africa, the Indian team management was left wondering at what had gone wrong at the Wanderers and what now needs to be done to prevent South Africa from winning the third Test at Cape Town starting next week.

South Africa’s stupendous win was built around guts, grit and self-belief, captain Dean Elgar leading by example with a match-winning unbeaten 96 to chase down 240. On a pitch of variable bounce and pace, this was a very tough task which Elgar managed with sterling commitment, taking several painful blows on his body.

The mental toughness he showed rubbed off on the other batsmen and South Africa won by 7 wickets, a huge margin in the context of a low-scoring match. While Elgar epitomised the fighting spirit of the South African side despite all the problems surrounding their cricket currently, Kagiso Rabada was the exemplar of the brilliant talent that still exists in their ranks.

Rabada’s hostile, penetrative spell on the third day brought his team storming back into contention just when Pujara and Rahane appeared to be running away with the match through a sparkling century-plus partnership. South Africa still had to score more runs than they had in the first innings, which was really the highlight of the run chase.

In effect, Elgar’s resolve and Rabada’s brilliant second innings spell – albeit in the midst of some mediocre ones – ended up exposing India’s vulnerabilities, making for a plateful of concerns for chief coach Rahul Dravid and captain Virat Kohli heading into the third Test.

The batting remains fragile, as it has over the past couple of years, the win in the first Test notwithstanding. Pujara and Rahane, while they may have redeemed their places in the playing XI, could not put in a matchwinning effort. Rahul has been the highest scorer, but Vihari has looked the most solid. Which begs the question who should make way for Kohli who is set to play the third Test. And remember, Kohli too hasn’t been in the best batting form, so it’s a hugely vexing situation for Dravid.

More concerning perhaps was the failure of the Indian bowling, so often India’s strength overseas, to win the second Test. It seems a travesty to criticse Shami, Pant, Thakur particularly and also, Siraj and Ashwin, who had done so well in the first Test and the first innings of the second, but fact is they failed to deliver when most needed, bowling the wrong length, aiming to hustle batsmen rather than get wickets through skill.

Perhaps most pertinently, what of the grotesque, reckless stroke played by Rishabh Pant? Was it an aberration or symptomatic of a self-indulgent, callous mindset? These are question that will plague the Indian team management as the third Test approaches as serious challenges and obstacles have arisen.

What at one stage seemed would be a historic first-ever series win in South Africa, maybe even a whitewash, has now developed into a situation where India have to ensure they don’t end up losing the series to a weak opponent.

There’s a heck of a lot at stake for Dravid, Kohli and Team India.

