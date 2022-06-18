IND vs SA: 'Maybe I Will Toss With the Right Hand in the Next Game'-Rishabh Pant

India captain Rishabh Pant was a happy man as his team averted a series defeat at Rajkot. India were 1-2 down and a loss would have meant curtains. Instead, they came back hard and went on beat the opponents by a margin of 82 runs. With this India had leveled the five-match series 2-2 despite going down 0-2 in Cuttack. Meanwhile Pant once again lost the toss, this was his fouth toss that he lost on the trot and had to bat first once again.

“We talked about execution and playing better cricket and here are the results. Whichever team plays better cricket wins the game. Maybe I will toss with the right hand in the next game and be positive. Really happy with the way Hardik put up a show. DK went for the kill rightaway and that gave us the positivity," he said at the post match presentation.

“As an individual, I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though; looking to take the positives and looking to improve. Let’s see what happens in Bangalore. Looking forward to give our 100%," he added.

Dinesh Karthik played a knock to remember before Avesh Khan gave his dad a “perfect birthday present" with a fiery spell as India steam-rolled South Africa by 82 runs here on Friday to level the five-match series 2-2. Karthik (55 off 27) scored his maiden fifty close to 16 years after his T20 debut and alongside vice-captain Hardik Pandya (46 off 31 ) took India to a fighting 169 for six.

For the second game in a row, South African batters faltered and collapsed to 87 for nine in 16.5 overs with skipper Temba Bavuma retired hurt. Avesh (4/18) led India’s brilliant display with the ball and recorded his career-best figures in the process. It was an away team’s lowest total in T20 Internationals in India.

The pitch remained tricky to bat on even in the second innings with the odd ball gripping and rising sharply from good length, making strokeplay difficult.

South Africa could never get into the chase with wickets falling regularly.

The series decider will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.

