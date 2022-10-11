IND vs SA: 'Not Thinking Too Much About Result, Just Focusing on The Process' - Kuldeep Yadav

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was elated after receiving Player of the Match award against South Africa in the third ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Kuldeep claimed four wickets in the series decider to help India clinch it 2-1 on Tuesday. The left-arm spinner missed out on a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad but he impressed many with his bowling in the ODI against South Africa.

The 27-year-old was on the verge of claiming a hat trick but Lungi Ngidi avoided it with a forward defence.

“Feeling very happy, to be honest. Getting the Player of the Match award, the wicket was perfect and I am enjoying my bowling," Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about his approach, Kuldeep said that he doesn’t think much about the end result and focuses more on the process to get the job done.

“I am not thinking too much about the result, just focusing on the process and focusing on my rhythm," he added.

The left-arm spinner suggested that his next target is to perform well for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“I am trying to bowl in good areas. Not thinking too much, my next target is to perform well in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament," Kuldeep said.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to bowl first after 30 minutes of delay caused by a wet outfield was justified by Kuldeep (4-18), Shahbaz (2-32) and Washington (2-15) spinning a vicious web on a pitch which had moisture and made batting difficult.

Earlier, during the mid-inning break, Kuldeep revealed that he tried to make some adjustments in his bowling before IPL 2022 which was worked well for him.

“I was trying something different before IPL, and I am enjoying my bowling since then. I missed the hat-trick, could have bowled quicker. Should have changed the angle. I think Washington bowled really well. The wicket was gripping, I tried to bowl seam-up deliveries, tried to mix it up with the pace, tried to set up the batters. I was working on my rhythm, I was a bit slower before my injury. I am not compromising with spin, just trying to work on my rhythm," Kuldeep told Star Sports.

