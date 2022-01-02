IND vs SA: Playing With Five Bowlers Kind of Gives Virat Kohli an Assurance, Says Ashish Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that India might not make any change in their playing for the second Test match in Johannesburg after an iconic win in Centurion on Thursday. India outclassed South Africa in the first Test to become the first Asian team to beat the Proteas in Centurion. On a bowler-friendly track, Indian pacers ran riot with the ball to restrict South Africa under 200 in both innings.

The ongoing tour is touted as a ‘final frontier’ for the Indian team as South Africa are the only team India have not beaten away from home amongst the SENA countries. Looking at the current form, India have the best chance to break the streak and register their first-ever Test series win on Proteas soil.

Advertisement

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Nehra believes that India will not make any change to the team combination as skipper Virat Kohli felt assured playing with five bowlers in his line-up.

“Had Jadeja been there, there might have been a discussion of dropping either one of Shardul Thakur or R Ashwin. I would be surprised if they make a change. Playing an extra batter instead of Shardul Thakur will depend on how the pitch is.

Thakur only bowled 5 overs in the second innings, and that too in good conditions for bowling. Playing with five bowlers kind of gives Kohli an assurance," Nehra said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

India were docked a WTC (World Test Championship) point for a slow over-rate and Ravichandran Ashwin will be as integral to the visitors’ bowling plans on a seamer-friendly wicket as their four fast bowlers.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Eyes Big Batting Record At Wanderers; Pujara Likely to Surpass Dravid

The veteran India pacer has claimed that South Africa is making things easy for India by preparing bowler-friendly pitches.

“I don’t think India will look to make any changes to this playing XI. Johannesburg also sports good seam and bounce. When South Africa prepare these kind of pitches against India, they are just paving the road for India to win. India’s recent wins over South Africa have come on such bowler-friendly wickets," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here