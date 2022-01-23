IND vs SA: Prasidh Krishna Leads Indian Bowlers' Resurgence As South Africa All Out for 287

South Africa were bowled out for 287 in the third ODI against India despite a century from Quinton de Kock who scored 124 off 130 balls. De Kock was among the runs in Paarl too where he scored 78 runs which was in complete contrast to today where he hung on patiently before getting into the groove as wickets tumbled around him. The Proteas were reduced to 70/3 at one stage and from this point on, de Kock and Rasse Van der Dussen (52 off 59 balls) made sure that they share 144 run stand which almost threatened to take the game away from India.

>India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Score

Advertisement

Earlier KL Rahul had dropped Venkatesh Iyer and his presence was felt as the skipper threw the ball to Shreyas Iyer who went for plenty. Thankfully, frontline seamers like Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah were among the wickets. While Krishna took three wickets apiece, Chahar and Bumrah had two wickets each as South Africa were bowled out for 287. At one stage with David Miller (39 off 38) and Dwayne Pretorious (20 off 25 balls) made it look like they will take South Africa past 300.

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final ODI against South Africa here on Sunday.

Having already lost the series, India have made four changes with Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna coming into the playing XI.

For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi.

Hosts South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking at the toss, Rahul said that India have made four changes in their playing XI for this match.

Advertisement

“Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We’ll try to get some early wickets. We value each game, we want to put up a performance. The boys are motivated themselves. The energy has been great. One more opportunity for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the first two games. We have some plans," said the India skipper.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

“There are few things we need to fix. Suryakumar Yadav, Jayany Yadav, Prasaidh Krishna and one more guy comes in," he added.

On the other hand, Temba Bavuma led South Africa made just one change in their playing XI as Dwaine Pretorius came in place of Tabraiz Shamsi.

“Just one change for us. Dwaine (Pretorius) comes in for Shamsi. We don’t want to drop our intensity, we want to keep pushing our standard higher and higher. We always want to play our best team. It (different venue) will present a different challenge, we have to be clinical upfront. Anything above 300 is competitive," said Bavuma at the toss.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here