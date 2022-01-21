IND vs SA: Quinton de Kock Reminded us Again Why He is Such a Valuable Player - South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma heaped huge praise on Quinton de Kock after the wicketkeeper batter played a crucial 78-run knock to laid the foundation of the 7-wicket win over India. South Africa have sealed the three-match series 2-0 as De Kock was named Man of the Match for his counter-attacking knock on Friday.

After clinching the series, Bavuma said he was not expecting to seal it after the first two matches and talked about the positives.

“Very happy. We wanted to win the series and weren’t really expecting it to do after the 2 games. Lot of positives to take from our performances. Great to have him (QDK) in the side and he reminded us again why he is such a valuable player for us," Bavuma said in the post-match presentation.

Bavuma said that the South African team doesn’t rely on individual brilliance and work hard to put up a team effort.

“As a team we have a lot of self-belief and confidence in our ability. We are not a team that prides itself on having superstars or relying on individual performances. We really try and put in a team effort," he added.

The South Africa skipper further heaped praises on the spinners to get the job done for the team.

“Coming into this series from the Test side, no-one had much faith in us and that gave us a lot of motivation. The performances in the last month have been really good. Spinners have done a splendid job. It’s a great thing. We pride ourselves on fast bowlers, but to see the spin bowlers winning the game for us that really makes us a side to reckon against," Bavuma said.

He further said South Africa will look to complete whitewash in the third and last ODI of the series.

“I enjoy captaincy and I enjoyed it since domestic cricket. I see it to something to forget about myself and try and see how I can inspire the other guys in the team. 3-0 sounds a lot better than 2-1," he concluded

