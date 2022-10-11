Ind vs SA: 'Quite Disappointed By The Way I Got Out' - Shubman Gill

India batter Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment after he went back to pavilion at 49 off 57 balls. He said that he was quite disappointed by the way he got out after missing out on a half-century by just one run against South Africa in Delhi.

The Indian team defeated the Proteas by seven wickets to win the three-match ODI series 2-1. Gill, who was the highest run-scorer from India’s side said after the match that he was unhappy with his dismissal but further went on to praise the bowlers for their effort throughout the series.

“Quite disappointed by the way I got out. But all the learnings from the series - the way we were down and the way we came back was tremendous. The bowlers did a great job in this series. Really pleasing series for us," said Gill.

The 23-year-old further stated that the young players in the team showed character as they proved that they have the caliber to represent the country in international matches.

“There were a lot of young players, including myself. The way we came back showed we have the character that it takes. The talk was just to express ourselves and trust the process. It doesn’t matter what the result is," Gill added.

In the final ODI, while Gill took the charge of India’s batting, it was the spinners who had laid the down the winning stone. Kuldeep Yadav starred for India as he picked up four wickets to guide India to a seven-wicket victory.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Highlights

The spinning trio of Washington Sundar (2/15), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Yadav (4/18) bowled at the right lengths on a slow Kotla pitch to bag a total of eight wickets. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to start with Sundar, resulted fruitful as he took Quinton de Kock’s wicket. Along with them, Mohammed Siraj also showcased his pace skills as he took two important wickets.

As a result, Indian bowlers bundled down the visitors for 99 in 27.1 overs, their lowest total against India. This was also South Africa’s third heaviest defeat in ODIs.

Team India will now switch to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup mode in Australia, where they will face the hosts in their first warm-up game on October 17.

