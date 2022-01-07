IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid Points Out Area Where India Need to Keep Improving After Johannesburg Defeat

India head coach Rahul Dravid has highlighted the area where the team need some improvement after losing the second Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg. It is a huge setback for India in their quest to win their maiden Test series win on the Proteas soil. Dean Elgar played a gritty 96-run* knock to take away the match from India’s reach on Day 4. The Indian batters failed to convert good starts into big scores in Johannesburg which put scanners on the batting unit.

Dravid said the wickets in the first two matches were challenging for batters but he wants the batters to take some ownership and score big runs in the final match.

Advertisement

“The wickets in the first two Tests have been a little challenging, I will give that to the batsmen. But we pride ourselves on wanting to do better and the batting unit certainly can look to maybe seize a few key moments and when we get those partnerships, maybe make them a little bit longer," said Dravid at the post-match press conference.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

“We could have probably got 60-70 runs more in that first innings. Probably that could have made a significant difference to this game and we would like to bat a bit better and need to keep improving," he added.

While he didn’t name anyone, skipper Rahul in the first innings and Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the second innings got the fifties but failed to convert.

“Maybe some of the guys who got starts could have converted into hundreds and that was difference in the first Test as we had Rahul in the first game, who had got hundred for us and we ended up on the winning side."

Advertisement

>Also Read: ‘It’s All About Getting the Basics Right’-Dean Elgar

“In the second game they had someone (Dean Elgar) scoring 96 and they ended up on winning side," he added.

The third match on the series will be played in Cape Town on January 11 where both teams will look to seal the series. While India are expecting to make changes in the XI with skipper Virat Kohli expecting to return after recovering from a back spasm.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here