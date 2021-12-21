IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin Probably One of the Best Off-Spinners India Ever Produced, Says Dean Elgar

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar heaped huge praise on Ravichandran Ashwin and called him one of the best off-spinners India ever produced. Ashwin is currently India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 427 wickets in 81 matches. He will look to overtake Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 wickets in the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. In Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, Ashwin is expected to get a place in the XI for the first match starting from December 26 in Centurion.

Elgar talked highly of Ashwin and said it will be a challenge to compete against Ashwin and India.

Advertisement

“India is a good side, they tick all the boxes. Ashwin is a quality bowler, probably one of the best off-spinners India have ever produced. We will be mindful of that, it will be a challenge to compete against them," Elgar said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

>Also Read: I Worked With a Mental-conditioning Coach for Four to Six Months, Reveals R Ashwin

The Proteas skipper further pointed out that Ashwin didn’t have much success in South Africa and his team will not focus on just one player.

“I do not think Ravichandran Ashwin has had much success in South Africa which is okay for us. You cannot really compare to the success he has had against our batters in India because conditions are so different. We have to focus on our gameplan, each player has been working on his individual gameplan. It is important not to focus on just one player in their lineup," added Elgar.

The southpaw said it will be a tough challenge for the Indian batters against a quality South Africa bowling attack.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls When Ravi Shastri’s Words Made Him Feel ‘Absolutely Crushed’

“India has an immensely improved bowling lineup. As I mentioned earlier, we will be mindful of the fact that we will be up against a very good bowling attack. Being in South Africa, we will feel a lot more accustomed to our own conditions. Hopefully, we can use that to our advantage. We know it will be tough but it will be tough for the India batters to face our attack as well."

“I rather be sitting here than possibly sitting in the Indian dressing room knowing they have to face our bowlers," he added.

Advertisement

There are several reports that the rain might affect the first Test and Elgar hopes that it stays away.

“I hope rain stays away, there has been a lot of rain so hopefully that stays away. Centurion has been providing very good wickets. It has always been a pretty good place if you apply yourself as a batter. With the ball in hand, you can exploit the conditions if you have extra pace and bounce. If you apply yourself as a batter, you can score runs at Centurion. If you have some skill and you are willing to stay patient, the bowlers can also enjoy themselves at Centurion," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here