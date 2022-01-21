Half-century from KL Rahul and a solid 85 from Rishabh Pant helped India make 287/6 in the second ODI where the series is on the line against South Africa. India had won the toss and opted to bat. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul made sure the Blues were off to a good start, but initial roadblocks were waiting. With the spinners able to generate grip from the surface, batting soon became tricky and Shikhar Dhawan was the first casualty as he was holed out off Aiden Markram for 29. Then came the big wicket of Virat Kohli, who scored a duck off five balls; reducing India to 64/2.

From this point on, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul shared a 115 run stand for the third wicket. While the latter took his own time to reach his fifty, Pant counter-punched and went after the spinner especially Tabraiz Shamsi. Suddenly, the pitch was behaving way too different and it seemed a 300-plus total was on the cards. Then came the drinks break and South Africa came back into the game. One can surely add a 50-70 more runs to this total as first Rahul was dismissed for 55, and then Shamsi got rid of dangerman Pant when it certainly seemed the hundred was there for the taking. Had these two stood on, India could have surely surpassed 300.

During his stay in the middle, Pant was particularly aggressive against the spinner, but he came back really well picking two wickets. After Pant, he also removed Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled not out by the umpire only to be overruled by the DRS. With 15 overs remaining, India were tottering at 207/5. It was only when Shardul Thakur and Ravi Ashwin combined and scored crucial runs in the fag end of the innings, that it looked like India will set a respectable score on the board. Thakur remained unbeaten with 40 off 38, not to mention that the all-rounder had also scored a fifty in a losing cause in the last match. He was ably supported by Ashwin’s quick-fire cameo of 25 off 24. Meanwhile Venkatesh Iyer continued to disappoint as he couldn’t convert a good score, failing for 22 off 33 that had reduced India to 239/6. Eventually India set a target of 288 to the Proteas which means that we have match on our hands.

