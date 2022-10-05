IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Folding Hands to David Miller Onslaught; Picture Goes Viral

A picture of India skipper Rohit Sharma folding hands to David Miller’s late onslaught in the death overs has gone viral. The incident happened in the final over of the innings which was being bowled by Deepak Chahar. In this very same over, he conceded 24 runs which had three huge maximums. Meanwhile, as Miller launched Chahar out of the stands, visuals of Rohit Sharma’s reaction told a story.

The Indian skipper was seen folding his hands at the batter, a picture of that has gone viral.

In the final over of the innings, the in-form David Miller sent a high full toss from Chahar out of the ground before collecting two more sixes. The over-fetched 24 runs as South Africa set a daunting target for India.

Earlier Left-hander Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 100 off 48 balls to fire South Africa to a formidable 227 for three in the third T20 International as Indian bowlers once again faltered under pressure.

T20 World Cup-bound Harshal Patel (0/49) continued to leak a lot of runs in a forgettable night for all four Indian pacers. Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav also went for more than 11 runs per overs as they were put to sword by Rossouw and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43 balls).

On a belter of a pitch, South Africa made a strong start, reaching 48 for one in the powerplay with de Kock and Rossouw in destructive mood. Their belligerent stand came after skipper Temba Bavuma (3) fell cheaply. Under a lot of pressure after scoring two zeroes, Bavuma looked totally out of touch and ended up mistiming a regulation at mid on off the very first ball bowled by Umesh Yadav.

De Kock, who had to work hard for runs in Guwahati, was back to his best. He got his first six with a pick-up shot off Siraj who featured for the first time in the series.

The next six was even more delightful as he moved across the stumps to swat a wide length ball off Chahar over square leg.

Rossouw got into the act with a flat six off Siraj in the seventh over.

With two left handers in full swing, Rohit decided to hold Axar Patel till the 14th over.

R Ashwin, who was brought in the powerplay, was hit for two maximums in the ninth over. One was a spectacular reverse sweep from de Kock before Rossouw employed the conventional sweep to dispatch the spinner over deep backward square leg. Siraj could have caught the latter but fluffed it to over the fence.

(With agencies)

