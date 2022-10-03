Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma Screams Out At Umpire's Decision, Signals for a DRS | WATCH

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen disappointed and dissatisfied with umpire’s decision during the second T20I against South Africa after the umpire didn’t signal a wide on the fourth ball of the second over.

South African bowler Wayne Parnell bowled down the leg side to Rohit in the second over and the ball neither touched the bat nor the pad and even then umpire didn’t call a wide. Rohit, couldn’t stop himself to express his frustration as he stared at the umpire and raised his arms himself, seemingly urging the umpire to call it a wide delivery.

Further, the Indian skipper screamed out in anger and signalled for a review. The ultra-edge then confirmed that there was no edge and it should have been adjudged as a wide ball.

Before the wide ball delivery, Rohit was seen in pain after he smashed Parnell for a boundary with a scoop, and then clutched his left wrist. Soon the team physio sprinted out on the field to tend to the Indian skipper. The fans breathed a sigh of relief as there was nothing serious and Rohit returned to bat.

Rohit then played a powerful knock of 43 off 37, hitting seven fours and a six. Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl in Guwahati.

Indian top-order batters showcased a classic show of magnificent shots as KL Rahul struck a quickfire fifty (57 off 28), Suryakumar Yadav dazzled with a blistering half-century (61 off 22) and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 49 off 28. To give final touches to the score, Dinesh Karthik played a fantastic 17 off 7.

India had registered a mammoth score of 237/3 in 20 overs. In the run chase, David Miller smashed an unbeaten 106 off 47 along with Quinton de Kock’s 69* off 48 but fell short off 16 runs that helped India to register an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After the match, Indian skipper praised the batters but admitted India’s issues with death bowling. He said, “The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence. Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well. To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together."

