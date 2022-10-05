IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reply When Asked About Concerns-'Surya's Form Is A Bit...'

Suryakumar Yadav had a rare off day and Rohit Sharma made sure that he list this as his prime concern while speaking to host broadcasters moments after India’s 49 run defeat to South Africa in Indore. A rampaging Rossouw and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) fired South Africa to 227 for three against a profligate Indian pace attack including Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who all leaked in excess of 11 runs per over. Nevertheless, India won the three-match series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Yadav who has been in tremendous form of late, managed to score just 8 runs off 6 balls. This was in sharp contrast to his string of good scores since the England tour where he scored a century in the inconsequential third and final T20I match at Trent Bridge.

Speaking to Murali Karthik, Rohit made a sarcastic remark about Yadav, saying Surya scoring 8 off 6 is a problem. “Speaking about the concerns, Surya’s form is a bit of a concern (starts laughing)." Presenter Murali Kartik also joined in with a laugh, saying “I thought it would be the least of your concerns!"

Nevertheless, he soon turned serious speaking to former India spinner about the team’s preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

“Lot of the guys haven’t been to Australia, that’s why we are going there early. We want to play on the bouncy pitches of Perth, we want to see what we can do there. Only 7,8 members of the squad have been to Australia, so we have organised a few practise games. We need to understand what combination we can play," he said.

He added that losing Bumrah meant India will now have to find a bowler of his experience.

“So we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we’ll find it out there."

In a high scoring ground with small dimensions, no total is safe but India kept losing wickets regularly to end at 178 all out in 18.2 overs.

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the ICC event, India have a lot of work to do in the bowling department before they play their T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne on October 23.

If the ball is not swinging, India are unable to take wickets in the powerplay and the bowlers were not able to get their lengths right in the unforgiving death overs. They were guilty of bowling too full in the last five overs on Tuesday.

