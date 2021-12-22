IND vs SA: Saba Karim Lauds Decision to Appoint KL Rahul Vice-Captain

Former national selector Saba Karim has hailed the selectors’ decision to pick KL Rahul as the Indian Test team’s vice-captain for the upcoming series against South Africa. Last week, Rohit Sharma was appointed the new vice-captain of the Indian Test team, replacing Ajinkya Rahane. However, the opener has been ruled out of the series owing to a hamstring injury which has caused selectors to pick Rahul for the role.

In an interaction with India News, Karim commended the decision’s timing as he went into detail about the process that led to the selection for the new position. According to him, based on comments from team members and what the selectors had to say about future captaincy roles, the opening batter emerged as the favourite for the post.

>Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls When Ravi Shastri’s Words Made Him Feel ‘Absolutely Crushed’

Advertisement

He said, “This is right because a lot of times, the selectors talk to the team management, what sort of feedback is coming from there, what is going on in their mind about who can prove to be a capable leader in the future and then only the decision is taken."

Although the management has taken the call to go ahead with Rohit in limited overs cricket and take up the role of Kohli’s deputy in Tests, the management will have to resort to thinking of a long-term and younger option. Rahul has experience in leading a side and is one of the few players in the Indian set-up who play across all formats. That is why, several fans and cricket experts think the decision was well-taken.

Backing that opinion, Karim adds, “KL Rahul is a player who can captain in the future. He has done fantastic captaincy in the IPL for the Punjab Kings, his performances have been good and KL Rahul is currently a multi-format player."

>Also Read: I Worked With a Mental-conditioning Coach for Four to Six Months, Reveals R Ashwin

Since his debut in 2014, Rahul has played 40 Tests for India, scoring 2321 runs at an average of 35.16 with six hundreds and 12 fifties. Rahul had been in fantastic form with the bat in England Tests earlier this year, scoring 315 runs in four matches, but he was forced to miss the home series against New Zealand owing to a muscle strain. The three-match Test series will begin with the Boxing Day Test Match at Centurion from December 26 onwards.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here