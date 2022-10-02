IND vs SA: Shikhar to Lead India in ODIs; Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar Earn Maiden Call-ups

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a 16-man squad for the 3-match ODI series against South Africa, starting October 6 in Lucknow. Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan has been named the skipper while Shreyas Iyer has been handed the responsibilities of the vice-captain.

While the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Rahul Tripathi have returned to the mix, Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden call-ups.

India squad for South Africa ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

No surprises over the selection of Rajat Patidar as the young batter from Madhya Pradesh has earned the place following a series of rollicking knocks in the domestic circuit. The 29-year-old rose to success following his blistering 112 not out against the Lucknow Super Giants, which took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the second qualifier in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

He hogged the limelight with his sublime batting in the Ranji Trophy 2022 in which he scored 658 runs, including 2 centuries, in 9 innings, helping his team win the first-ever title.

A number of first-team players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant among others, will not feature in the three-match series as they prepare for the T20 World Cup starting October 23. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has been named in the mix who will, in all likelihood, will partner with Dhawan in the opening role, continuing from India’s last ODI series against Zimbabwe in August. Among wicketkeepers, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. Shreyas Iyer, who is also one of the travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, has found a spot in the middle-order role.

Among the bowlers, Mukesh Kumar is a new entrant who has been in news for his heroics in the ongoing Irani Cup. A prolific red ball bowler for Bengal had performed just at the right time, emerging as top wicket-taker in first-class games against New Zealand ‘A’ and followed that up with another stupendous show in the Irani Cup for the Rest of India.

Schedule of the India vs South Africa ODI series:

All-rounder Shardul Thakur also retains his place in the fifty-over format along with Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, and Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi will lead India’s spin attack in the three-match series.

