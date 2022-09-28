Yet to recover from COVID-19, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India’s three-match T20I series against South Africa, while Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed came in place of the rested Hardik Pandya with Shreyas Iyer and Umesh Yadav also making their way into the squad.

As expected, BCCI have named three replacements who will be available for the three-match T20I series against South Africa. In the latest release, BCCI has confirmed that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya have been rested with Deepak Hooda also getting ruled out.

“Deepak Hooda is ruled out of the upcoming Mastercard South Africa Tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at NCA for further management of his injury. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram," it said.

Advertisement

Also Read: IND vs SA: Death Bowling Woes For India As They Take On Unbeaten Proteas Ahead of T20 World Cup

The release further said that Mohammed Shami is yet to recover from Covid-19.

“Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad."

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Advertisement

Rajat Patidar all set to get Indian ODI call-up

————————————————-

With India’s top players busy with the marquee World Cup assignment, the Shikhar Dhawan-led ODI side will have a lot of faces who played against Zimbabwe in the away series, but some new players might get a look-in.

While the likes of Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson are certainties in the squad, young Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar is likely to get his maiden call-up after a stellar season in the IPL and domestic cricket.

Advertisement

Patidar is in the midst of a fantastic season. A great IPL, century in Ranji Trophy final, two hundreds in Tests against New Zealand A and a 45 not out in first List A versus Black Caps.

Also Read: T20 Format Topsy Turvy, Rohit Sharma and Co Can’t Rely On Past Laurels | COLUMN

“You can’t ignore Rajat’s current form and he is a strong contender for a berth in the ODI squad. Even Shreyas will be travelling to Australia as stand-by with the main team. There will be slots in the middle-order," the source added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari will lead Rest of India team in the Irani Cup against Saurashtra.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here