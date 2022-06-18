IND vs SA, Talking Points From 4th T20I: Dinesh Karthik Runs The Show; Rishabh Pant's Misery Continues

India registered a sensational 82-run win over South Africa in the fourth T20I to level the five-match series 2-2 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. On a tricky batting surface, only two batters managed to get the better of bowlers - Dinesh Karthik (55) and Hardik Pandya (46). While the collective show from the Indian bowling unit completely outclassed the Proteas batters who were bundled out for 87 while chasing a target of 170. It has been a roller-coaster series for India so far as they lost the first two matches and then managed to produce a sensational comeback to win the last two T20Is. The series decider will be played on Sunday at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Here are the talking points from India vs South Africa 4th T20I.

360-degree DK Hits Maiden Fifty

Dinesh Karthik once again proved to everyone why he deserves to take the flight to Australia later this year for the T20 World Cup. Age is just a number for the veteran wicketkeeper batter as he slammed his maiden T20I fifty on Friday against Proteas to help India post a fighting total. He broke MS Dhoni’s record to become the oldest Indian player to slam a T20I half-century. He came out to bat in a crucial stage when India were four down for 81 in 12.5 overs. The veteran gloveman took the first few balls to get set but he didn’t take much time to unleash himself on the bowlers. His 27-ball stay was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Rishabh Pant’s Misery Continues

The stand-in Indian captain has to find a way to not get out poking the deliveries which are way out of his arc. Pant once again disappointed many with his performance as he was out for 17 after facing 23 balls. He tried to stabilize the Indian innings after the top-order failure but when the time came to put the foot on the accelerator, Pant threw his wicket away as he tried to smash the ball which was way out of his hitting arc and only managed to find an edge. He got caught at short third-man. The southpaw has been dismissed in the same fashion quite a few times recently. He might be leading the Indian team in the ongoing series but the strings of low scores have put uncertainty over his place in the XI when the senior players return.

Hardik Pandya Continues to Impress

The 28-year-old continued to impress many with his batting performance as he scored valuable 46 runs against the Proteas. He batted with a lot of responsibility during the tough phase when it was difficult to score boundaries. He gave ample support to Karthik which recovered India from a difficult situation. He kept scoring boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving. He faced 31 balls and struck three sixes and as many fours.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Highlights

Avesh Khan Runs Riot With Ball

The young Indian pacer produced a sensational spell in the do-or-die clash for Team India. Avesh claimed four wickets to dismantle Proteas’ batting line-up. It was a top performance from the 25-year-old as he claimed three wickets in the 14th over to pin South Africa down. While earlier he dismissed Dwaine Pretorius on a duck to hurt the Proteas early in the chase. Avesh has been bowling disciplined line and length throughout the series but he didn’t get the reward for that in the first three T20Is where he failed to take any wicket. However, the team management backed him and Avesh repaid the trust by claiming crucial wickets in the fourth T20I.

South Africa Opening Woes

It was another contest where the Proteas openers failed to give their team a solid start. 22, 5, 23 and 20 - these are not scores by an individual but the opening stands for South Africa. They have used a couple of options as openers alongside skipper Temba Bavuma but both Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks failed to get the job done. Bavuma also failed to convert solid starts into big scores which is an alarming sign for his team.

