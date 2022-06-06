IND vs SA: Team India Starts Training Ahead of First T20I Against South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Indian cricket team has started their preparations for the first T20I match against South Africa which will be played on June 9. The Indian stars who were busy donning some different colours in the recently concluded IPL are back united in the Blues as they had their first training session post the cash-rich league.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the video of India’s practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. In the video, head coach Rahul Dravid is seen sharing his insights to the players in the group hurdle where stand-in skipper KL Rahul is standing by his side.

“Back in Blue - Prep mode #TeamIndia begin training in Delhi ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa. @Paytm #INDvSA," BCCI captioned the video.

During the IPL, Dravid interacted with cricketers from the northeast and plate group at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Dravid, who has previously worked with budding cricketers as India U-19 coach and then as the NCA chief, shared his words of wisdom with the players, who are having the camp for around ten days under the guidance of VVS Laxman, Head Cricket NCA and world-renowned coaches.

The Indian cricket team is set to achieve a sensational record when they will be taking on South Africa in the first match of the series as the Men in Blue are currently level with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive T20I wins -12.

India’s incredible winning streak had started back in November 2021 when they had defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in the T20 World Cup, they were eliminated from the tournament after the group stage. However, post T20 WC, India played dominant cricket under Rohit Sharma’s leadership who was named the new captain.

Rohit is rested for the five-match series alongside other senior players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Rahul will lead the Indian team against the Proteas while Rishabh Pant will act as his deputy.

