IND vs SA: 'The Energy that Virat Kohli Keeps On The Ground was Missing'

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt questioned India’s brand new skipper KL Rahul and his tactics after India lost the first ODI in Paarl to South Africa by 31 runs. Butt said he missed the energy shown by Virat Kohli in the field, adding a change in personnel bound to change the vibe of captaincy. Earlier India bowled first and despite frontline bowlers leaking runs, KL Rahul didn’t hand the ball to Venkatesh Iyer who could have happing doubled up as the fourth seamer. Even in batting, India were once cruising at one stage but lost the plot soon after.

“The energy that Virat keeps on the ground was missing today. It depends from person to person. When you give responsibility to someone, their vibe completely changes and vice-versa. But the energy you expect from a captain was missing today. I didn’t see anything out-of-the-box. You keep on trying and keep the opposition guessing; I didn’t see that in KL Rahul," Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

He further said that team’s morale is down as they are missing the services of Rohit Sharma. He also expressed concerns on the middle order which failed to get the job done. “India have world-class players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They are top-class leaders. Of course, Rohit Sharma is not in the team at the moment. But the energy is missing here. The morale gets hurt. What if they lose the series? When was the last time India lost both series on the same tour?" Butt said.

“Only last year, two different teams won in England and Sri Lanka. Suddenly, even your middle-order doesn’t look complete because 1-2 players are missing. You need to think about it," he concluded.

